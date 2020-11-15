Dustin Johnson’s girlfriend Paulina Gretzky wore her own green jacket

Dustin Johnson captured his first career green jacket at the Masters on Sunday, and his longtime girlfriend Paulina Gretzky was there to greet him when he capped off the remarkable performance. She, too, was wearing a green jacket.

Johnson and Gretzky embraced after Johnson tapped in for par on the 18th hole to finish at 20 under for the tournament, which was a Masters record. Paulina’s wardrobe selection was a big hit among fans.

Dustin Johnson wins his FIRST Green Jacket. -20 in 2020 Wins it by 5 shots #MastersWeek pic.twitter.com/4ud9v77hVm — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 15, 2020

Wearing green was a cocky move for Paulina, but she certainly pulled it off.

Johnson dominated all four days of the Masters and secured a spot in the record book with an impressive feat. The win was only fitting for the type of year the world No. 1 has had.

Johnson and Gretzky are engaged and have two children together.