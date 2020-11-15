Dustin Johnson secures spot in Masters record book with amazing feat

Dustin Johnson entered the 2020 Masters as the world’s No. 1 golfer and the favorite to win the tournament, and he certainly showed us why.

Johnson came into the final round on Sunday four shots clear of the field at 16 under par. That tied Jordan Spieth in 2015 for the best score ever at a Masters through 54 holes. With his birdie on the 15th hole during the final round, Johnson became the only player in Masters history to ever reach 20 under par.

Dustin Johnson is the first player in Masters history to reach 20 under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/6X48I5q1xs — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

Augusta National played a bit easier than usual this year, as there were heavy rains prior to the first round on Thursday that left the course soft for the majority of the tournament. Still, there’s a reason no golfer has ever reached 20 under par in the 86-year history of the tournament.

Johnson became the first world No. 1 to hold an outright lead at the Masters through 54 holes since Tiger Woods in 2001. He has won one major during his career — the US Open in 2016. He was 0-for-4 on winning majors after leading through 54 holes.