Dustin Johnson getting paid ridiculous amount of money by Saudi golf league

June 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dustin Johnson smiling

Sep 15, 2020; Mamaroneck, New York, USA; Dustin Johnson smiles on the eleventh green during a practice round for the 2020 U.S. Open golf tournament at Winged Foot Golf Club – West. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Johnson is the biggest name who will be participating in the Saudi golf league that begins play this month. It turns out he was paid a whole lot of money to participate in the league against the wishes of the PGA Tour.

Telegraph Sports reported on Wednesday that Johnson was paid around £100 million to flip-flop and join the LIV Golf league. That works out to about $125 million.

The PGA Tour threatened members with bans if they decided to play in the new rival league. In February, Johnson issued a statement saying he was committed to the PGA Tour. But when the list of participants in LIV’s first even was revealed on Tuesday, Johnson’s name was included.

The Saudi Arabia-backed league apparently came back and offered Johnson more money to entice him to join. The plan worked, though it wasn’t without a cost for Johnson. The 37-year-old golfer lost RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) as a sponsor. RBC is the title sponsor of two PGA Tour events.

“RBC is a proud partner of the PGA Tour. Our partnership is anchored with two world-class golf tournaments—the RBC Heritage and the RBC Canadian Open. The PGA Tour has been clear about its intentions in accordance with its tournament regulations should a golfer choose to play in a tournament outside the tour, including the LIV Golf Invitational Series,” RBC said in a statement.

Other notable golfers set to play in the league’s first event at Centurion Club include: Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell and Talor Gooch.

