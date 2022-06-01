Dustin Johnson getting paid ridiculous amount of money by Saudi golf league

Dustin Johnson is the biggest name who will be participating in the Saudi golf league that begins play this month. It turns out he was paid a whole lot of money to participate in the league against the wishes of the PGA Tour.

Telegraph Sports reported on Wednesday that Johnson was paid around £100 million to flip-flop and join the LIV Golf league. That works out to about $125 million.

The PGA Tour threatened members with bans if they decided to play in the new rival league. In February, Johnson issued a statement saying he was committed to the PGA Tour. But when the list of participants in LIV’s first even was revealed on Tuesday, Johnson’s name was included.

LIV Golf announces field for first event in London next week. Among the big names: Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch. Not listed: Phil Mickelson. pic.twitter.com/AUlcFD5oS4 — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) June 1, 2022

The Saudi Arabia-backed league apparently came back and offered Johnson more money to entice him to join. The plan worked, though it wasn’t without a cost for Johnson. The 37-year-old golfer lost RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) as a sponsor. RBC is the title sponsor of two PGA Tour events.

“RBC is a proud partner of the PGA Tour. Our partnership is anchored with two world-class golf tournaments—the RBC Heritage and the RBC Canadian Open. The PGA Tour has been clear about its intentions in accordance with its tournament regulations should a golfer choose to play in a tournament outside the tour, including the LIV Golf Invitational Series,” RBC said in a statement.

Other notable golfers set to play in the league’s first event at Centurion Club include: Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell and Talor Gooch.