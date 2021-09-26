Dustin Johnson was so wasted at press conference after winning Ryder Cup

Dustin Johnson put on a masterful performance during the Ryder Cup this year. Then he put on a master class showing his teammates how to celebrate.

DJ went 5-0 at the Ryder Cup, becoming the first American golfer to go 5-0 at the Ryder Cup since Larry Nelson in 1979.

After dominating the competition and helping his country to a win over Team Europe, DJ celebrated accordingly.

He drank from a massive bottle of champagne:

Dustin Johnson is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/Jwv2aCMms2 — Taylor Stern (@TayStern) September 26, 2021

It’s no surprise that he seemed pretty wasted at the press conference after the event.

Take a look at this answer:

Brooks Koepka has seen this version of Dustin Johnson before and he knows it’s about to go off the rails pic.twitter.com/zbv3FGKC7M — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) September 26, 2021

Johnson, who is 37, was also asked whether he could still out-party his younger teammates. His answer was classic:

Dustin Johnson gets asked, as the old guy of the bunch, if he can out party the rest of the team. His answer was perfect. pic.twitter.com/gDeHgvUAFR — BroBible (@BroBible) September 26, 2021

What a legendary performance from DJ and what a legendary answer.