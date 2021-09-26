 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 26, 2021

Dustin Johnson was so wasted at press conference after winning Ryder Cup

September 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dustin Johnson Ryder Cup

Dustin Johnson put on a masterful performance during the Ryder Cup this year. Then he put on a master class showing his teammates how to celebrate.

DJ went 5-0 at the Ryder Cup, becoming the first American golfer to go 5-0 at the Ryder Cup since Larry Nelson in 1979.

After dominating the competition and helping his country to a win over Team Europe, DJ celebrated accordingly.

He drank from a massive bottle of champagne:

It’s no surprise that he seemed pretty wasted at the press conference after the event.

Take a look at this answer:

Johnson, who is 37, was also asked whether he could still out-party his younger teammates. His answer was classic:

What a legendary performance from DJ and what a legendary answer.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus