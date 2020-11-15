Colin Cowherd’s Dustin Johnson-Paulina Gretzky tweet went viral

Colin Cowherd sent a tweet on Sunday about Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky that went viral.

After Johnson won the Masters for his second career major, the FS1 host sent a tweet saying congratulations to Johnson “on everything.” Cowherd’s tweet included a photo of the golfer with his left hand on his fiancee’s backside.

Johnson won the Masters by five strokes at 20 under for the event. After he secured his second major, he was greeted by Paulina, who wore her own green jacket.

Johnson and Gretzky have been together since at least early 2013 and were engaged later that summer. They have two children together but have not gotten married. They had some rocky times a few years ago over cheating rumors, but that has not kept them apart.