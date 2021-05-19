Eddie Pepperell has great response to John Rahm’s PGA Championship concern

John Rahm expressed concern this week about the level of difficulty at the PGA Championship, but Eddie Pepperell is one fellow professional golfer who isn’t too worried about it. Pepperell has a very good reason for that.

Rahm said this week that he is hoping the PGA Tour will use some forward tees at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, as the course has been playing quite long in practice rounds. Rahm, who is a long hitter, said the shortest iron he hit into the green on one of the par-4 holes was a 5 iron.

Jon Rahm “I seriously hope they use some forward tees. From 14 on the shortest iron I hit into a green was 5 iron. I was playing with Zach Johnson yesterday and he was pulling the head cover off a fairway wood on every approach” — Chris Murphy (@CS_Murph) May 18, 2021

Pepperell disagrees with Rahm. He wants to see the PGA use no forward tees. Why? Because he’s not playing in the event and is currently playing on the European Tour.

I seriously hope they use none of the forward tees! (He says sat watching it from his sofa) pic.twitter.com/1AWl2J9gTW — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) May 19, 2021

As you might expect, Rahm’s comments were not well received by many golf fans. Lee Kyoung-hoon just won the AT&T Byron Nelson last week with a score of 25 under par, and 25 players finished with a score of 15 under or better. The PGA Championship is a major, so the setup should be much more difficult.

Rahm has been known for throwing some temper tantrums on the course. If he’s already frustrated heading into the PGA Championship, it could be a long week for him.