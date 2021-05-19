 Skip to main content
Eddie Pepperell has great response to John Rahm’s PGA Championship concern

May 19, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

John Rahm

John Rahm expressed concern this week about the level of difficulty at the PGA Championship, but Eddie Pepperell is one fellow professional golfer who isn’t too worried about it. Pepperell has a very good reason for that.

Rahm said this week that he is hoping the PGA Tour will use some forward tees at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, as the course has been playing quite long in practice rounds. Rahm, who is a long hitter, said the shortest iron he hit into the green on one of the par-4 holes was a 5 iron.

Pepperell disagrees with Rahm. He wants to see the PGA use no forward tees. Why? Because he’s not playing in the event and is currently playing on the European Tour.

As you might expect, Rahm’s comments were not well received by many golf fans. Lee Kyoung-hoon just won the AT&T Byron Nelson last week with a score of 25 under par, and 25 players finished with a score of 15 under or better. The PGA Championship is a major, so the setup should be much more difficult.

Rahm has been known for throwing some temper tantrums on the course. If he’s already frustrated heading into the PGA Championship, it could be a long week for him.

