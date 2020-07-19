Video: Jon Rahm slams club in anger despite having 7-shot lead

Jon Rahm has been known to wear his emotions on his sleeve when things aren’t going well, and he is apparently just as hard on himself even with a massive lead.

Rahm was seven shots clear of the field during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village on Sunday when he pulled his drive on the 11th tee. Despite having an extremely comfortable lead, Rahm was still angry enough that he slammed his driver on the tee box in frustration. CBS broadcaster and golf legend Nick Faldo was critical of Rahm for the outburst.

Nick Faldo sayin “CHILL, DUDE!” after Rahm slammed his club was a tv moment I needed pic.twitter.com/31EIY5dFUk — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) July 19, 2020

Rahm was coming off a bogey on the 10th hole, so you can understand why he was unhappy with that stretch of play. Still, an inability to control his emotions when things are going poorly has plagued him in the past.

Of course, this is the same Rahm who once ripped into himself over a beautiful shot at the Masters. The 25-year-old will probably learn to tone it down a bit as he gets more experienced.