Fans went nuts after Chase Koepka’s hole-in-one at LIV Australia event

The fans in Australia went nuts after Chase Koepka made a hole-in-one at the LIV Australia event on Sunday in Adelaide.

Koepka hit his ace on the par-3 12th hole at Grange Golf Club, which turned the atmosphere into a party scene.

The fans started to shower the green with thrown drinks and cups following Koepka’s ace. Koepka started dancing around and chest-bumping and hugging everyone in sight.

The 12th hole at Grange Golf Club is similar to the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a heavy partying atmosphere. Koepka’s hole-in-one came at the exact right hole for the event.

The 29-year-old Koepka shot a final round 66 and finished tied for 24th at 10-under par. Talor Gooch hung on for the win despite shooting a final round 73 after opening the event with a pair of 10-under rounds.