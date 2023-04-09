 Skip to main content
Fans still love Phil Mickelson despite move to LIV Golf

April 9, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Phil Mickelson in golf gear

May 22, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Phil Mickelson reacts on the first green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson stepped away from golf last year and did not take part in the Masters, but the reaction to his big performance on Sunday proved that he is still extremely popular among fans.

Mickelson entered the final round at Augusta National with a respectable score of 1-under par. Then-leader Brooks Koepka was at 11-under heading into the final 18 holes, so Mickelson seemed nowhere near contention. The 52-year-old then fired a 65, which was his lowest final round ever at the Masters.

Mickelson birdied five of the last seven holes to get to 8-under for the tournament. He drained an 11-foot birdie on 18 to close out his round. The reaction from the gallery was the same it would have been before Mickelson hitched his wagon to LIV Golf.

Mickelson has won the Masters three times. Some of the best moments of his career have come at Augusta National, where his aggressive style of play helped make him one of the most popular golfers in history.

The roars that were heard throughout Mickelson’s round on Sunday were an indication that Mickelson still has plenty of supporters. They also proved that most fans just want to see big names play great golf, even if a major TV network may have tried to remove Phil from the spotlight.

