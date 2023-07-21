Several former champions miss cut at Open Championship

Two rounds of the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake are in the books, and several former champions failed to make the cut.

Phil Mickelson and Collin Morikawa were among the big-name golfers who missed the cut, which was set at three over. Joining them were other fellow former major winners Dustin Justin, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose to name a few.

Several former Open Championship winners beyond Morikawa (2021) and Mickelson (2013) missed the cut. That list includes Shane Lowry (2019), Francesco Molinari (2018), Darren Clarke (2011), Ernie Els (2002, 2012) and John Daly (1995).

Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and two-time Open Championship winner Padraig Harrington were among those who barely made the cut at +3. Defending champion Cameron Smith made an eagle on the 36th hole to make the cut at +2.

Wow. A clutch shot when he needed it most.🔥 Cam Smith makes eagle at the last to play the weekend. pic.twitter.com/NIBovk6GVx — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 21, 2023

Brian Harman entered the weekend with a big lead. The 36-year-old is 10-under through two rounds, which has him five shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, who is second.