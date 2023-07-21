 Skip to main content
Several former champions miss cut at Open Championship

July 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Phil Mickelson gives a thumbs up

May 23, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Phil Mickelson gives a thumbs up to the fans while walking on the 2nd hole fairway during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Two rounds of the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake are in the books, and several former champions failed to make the cut.

Phil Mickelson and Collin Morikawa were among the big-name golfers who missed the cut, which was set at three over. Joining them were other fellow former major winners Dustin Justin, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose to name a few.

Several former Open Championship winners beyond Morikawa (2021) and Mickelson (2013) missed the cut. That list includes Shane Lowry (2019), Francesco Molinari (2018), Darren Clarke (2011), Ernie Els (2002, 2012) and John Daly (1995).

Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and two-time Open Championship winner Padraig Harrington were among those who barely made the cut at +3. Defending champion Cameron Smith made an eagle on the 36th hole to make the cut at +2.

Brian Harman entered the weekend with a big lead. The 36-year-old is 10-under through two rounds, which has him five shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, who is second.

