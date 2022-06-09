Golf writer says he was kicked out of Phil Mickelson press conference

Golf writer Alan Shipnuck complained over Twitter Thursday that he was kicked out of a Phil Mickelson press conference at the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion Club.

Shipnuck recently wrote an unauthorized biography of Mickelson. He is the same golf writer who in February shared quotes from Mickelson about the LIV Golf Series that got the golfer in trouble with the PGA Tour.

Shipnuck indicated on Twitter that he was not welcomed by Mickelson and/or LIV Golf.

The golf writer said he was “physically removed” from Mickelson’s press conference.

Well, a couple of neckless security dudes just physically removed me from Phil Mickelson's press conference, saying they were acting on orders from their boss, whom they refused to name. (Greg Norman? MBS? Al Capone?) Never a dull moment up in here. — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) June 9, 2022

“Well, a couple of neckless security dudes just physically removed me from Phil Mickelson’s press conference, saying they were acting on orders from their boss, whom they refused to name. (Greg Norman? MBS? Al Capone?) Never a dull moment up in here,” Shipnuck wrote on Twitter.

Shipnuck was curious about whom the “boss” was who directed the removal. The golf writer later tweeted a photo that implied LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman asked for Shipnuck’s removal.

Then Shipnuck shared a screenshot of a text message exchange he claims he had with Norman, who denied the allegation.

Mickelson is the biggest name competing in the LIV Golf Series. He shot a 1-under 71 in the first day of competition at Centurion Club.