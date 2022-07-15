 Skip to main content
Many golfers at The Open Championship had the same complaint

July 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Matthew Fitzpatrick finishes a swing

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews was played on Thursday, but it did not go of without a hitch. In fact, golfers were complaining about several hitches.

Numerous golfers complained about how long it took to play their round. Golf Magazine’s Dylan Dethier said players were speechless coming off the course over the length of their rounds.

Max Homa apparently estimated it took an hour just to play one single hole.

Golf Digest’s Dan Rapoport quoted Matthew Fitzpatrick complaining about playing a 6:09 round.

“It’s sad, really. Should never happen in golf,” Fitzpatrick said.

St. Andrews is a legendary golf course, but there are some shared fairways, double greens and tough conditions that result in lengthy rounds. Another problem is the size of the field.

156 golfers are competing in the event. That’s 52 trios. The first tee time was at 6:35 a.m. The last group teed off at 4:16 p.m. Factor in everything, and it’s no wonder rounds took forever for many golfers.

Things should get better after the field is cut following the second round.

