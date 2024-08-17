Golfer Sam Burns snaps club during St. Jude Championship

Golfer Sam Burns cost himself on Saturday with a snap decision during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Burns hit an errant tee shot on the par-4 446-yard 9th hole. He slammed his driver into the ground after the bad shot and inadvertently broke off the club head.

After an errant tee shot on No. 9, Sam Burns breaks his driver and will be without it for the back nine. With the double bogey, he is now 4 shots back (solo 3rd). pic.twitter.com/Nm28b94YeM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 17, 2024

Burns double-bogeyed the hole and then had to play the rest of his round without his driver. He shot even par on the back-nine, which was the same score he had on the front-nine.

Burns entered Saturday’s third round tied for second at 11-under par. His 70 on Saturday moved him down the leaderboard a spot to tied for fourth at 10-under.

Burns enters Sunday seven strokes behind the leader Hideki Matsuyama.