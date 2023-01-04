Golfer Scott Stallings goes viral for story about his lost Masters invitation

Golfer Scott Stallings is going viral over the story of his lost Masters invitation.

The Masters in late December began sending out invitations to players invited to compete in the 2023 tournament. The list of invitees includes past champions, players ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings by the end of the year, as well as some exemptions.

In the days leading up to Christmas, several golfers began posting photos on social media of their invitations to compete in the 2023 event. Stallings became eligible for the Masters after qualifying for the year-end Tour Championship in 2022, so he had been expecting his invite to arrive. The 37-year-old golfer was checking his mailbox daily for his invitation, but it never came.

What happened to it?

Stallings’ invitation was mailed to the address for his sports management company that had an office in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Next door to the sports management company’s office location is a condo where another man named Scott Stallings lives.

The FedEx package containing the Masters invitation went to the wrong Stallings, who reached out to the pro golfer via Instagram to notify him of the important piece of mail.

Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday 🫠 pic.twitter.com/yMvUYm3ioK — Scott Stallings (@stallingsgolf) January 2, 2023

What a story.

Stallings posted about the situation via Twitter on Monday morning. Later at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, he explained to reporters what had happened.

The tradition of the Masters mailing invitations to players is a wonderful one, but it can lead to some mixups such as this one. At least Stallings will be at Augusta National in April after all.