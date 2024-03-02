Golfer goes viral for his absolutely pathetic putting display

Golfer Thomas Detry definitely was not following Chubbs Peterson’s best advice on Friday.

Detry was four over par during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He was putting for par on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole. Rather than making par, or a bogey, or even a double-bogey, Detry five-putted his way to a quadruple-bogey on the hole.

Six putts on the sixth hole: After lagging his first putt to 6 feet, Thomas Detry took five more swipes. pic.twitter.com/WDcsIdcJy3 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) March 1, 2024

Detry just missed his par putt, which rolled past the hole. The 31-year-old had an opportunity to finish things off with a bogey, but he missed the tap in. He then proceeded to miss another attempt before actually trying settle down and make his putts. He missed his fourth putt, but finally made the fifth.

Detry finished the round 9 over and was dead last in the event at 11 over. The next closest golfers were 7-over par. The four-stroke difference between them is the exact amount of extra putts Detry had on his brutal hole.

Remember, Thomas, next time, just tap it in. Tap, tap, taperoo.