Report: Greg Norman could be replaced as LIV Golf CEO

Greg Norman has been the very public face of LIV Golf, but he could be moved aside and replaced by a new CEO in the near future.

The Telegraph’s James Corrigan published a story on Thursday regarding the future leadership for LIV. Corrigan says that LIV is pursuing Mark King to be their CEO.

King is a former CEO of TaylorMade, a golf equipment maker. He formerly was the CEO at Adidas and is currently the CEO of Taco Bell.

King is a former college golfer who maintains a high interest in the sport and is a scratch golfer. Corrigan says King has attended several LIV events this year.

Not only does King have a history of success at each of his stops as a CEO, but LIV reportedly feels that they need a calmer figure than the combative Norman to help steward the next few years for the league. King could give them the more experienced, level head that they need to land a TV deal.

A September article published by firepitcollective.com said that King believes LIV will be established and accepted as a power league within the next five years.