Report: Former Open champion set to join LIV Golf

The LIV Golf league is about to land its latest big-time golfer and throw a wrench into plans for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

According to Swedish newspaper Expressen in an article published on Sunday, Henrik Stenson is on the cusp of joining the Saudi-backed league.

Stenson, the European captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup, would likely be stripped of his captaincy once he joins LIV.

The 2016 Open champion was named the European captain in March, and would join an extensive list of European players who have joined LIV, including Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Paul Casey.

Stenson shot 1-over par during the first two rounds of The Open Championship last week and missed the cut by one stroke. Overall, it was a tough week for those linked to LIV, including CEO Greg Norman, who was disinvited from Monday’s Celebration of Champions event and the subsequent Champions’ Dinner at St. Andrews.

In June, American Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson issued a staunch warning for LIV golfers regarding their potential Ryder Cup status.

Cameron Smith could soon follow Stenson based on some potentially concerning comments that he made after winning the 150th Open championship on Sunday.

