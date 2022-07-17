Cameron Smith worries fans with response to LIV Golf question

Cameron Smith continued his breakthrough season on Sunday with a win at The Open Championship. Not surprisingly, the young PGA superstar was asked for his thoughts on the LIV Golf Series after he captured the Claret Jug. His response has some golf fans concerned.

Smith rode an incredibly hot putter to six birdies over his last nine holes at St. Andrews. He finished 20-under to win the first major of his career. A reporter asked him afterward if he has given any thought to signing with LIV Golf. Rather than pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour like some other big-name golfers have done, Smith scolded the reporter.

Are you interested? (LIV) "I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that. I think that's pretty not that good." Are you interested at all? Is there any truth in that? "I don't know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff." Cam Smith — Ron Mintz (@MintzGolf) July 17, 2022

It is possible that Smith simply did not appreciate the media bringing up a controversial topic while he was trying to enjoy the biggest win of his career. That said, his reaction was notably similar to the one Brooks Koepka had not long before Koepka signed with LIV.

Koepka was asked for his thoughts on LIV Golf at the US Open last month. He became extremely irritated with the media for putting a “black cloud” over the event. He signed with LIV a week later.

Time will tell if Smith is planning to follow the same path, but those who want to see him remain on the PGA Tour were not comforted by his reaction on Sunday.