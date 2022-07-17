 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 17, 2022

Cameron Smith worries fans with response to LIV Golf question

July 17, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Cameron Smith picks up his ball

January 14, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Cameron Smith acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Smith continued his breakthrough season on Sunday with a win at The Open Championship. Not surprisingly, the young PGA superstar was asked for his thoughts on the LIV Golf Series after he captured the Claret Jug. His response has some golf fans concerned.

Smith rode an incredibly hot putter to six birdies over his last nine holes at St. Andrews. He finished 20-under to win the first major of his career. A reporter asked him afterward if he has given any thought to signing with LIV Golf. Rather than pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour like some other big-name golfers have done, Smith scolded the reporter.

It is possible that Smith simply did not appreciate the media bringing up a controversial topic while he was trying to enjoy the biggest win of his career. That said, his reaction was notably similar to the one Brooks Koepka had not long before Koepka signed with LIV.

Koepka was asked for his thoughts on LIV Golf at the US Open last month. He became extremely irritated with the media for putting a “black cloud” over the event. He signed with LIV a week later.

Time will tell if Smith is planning to follow the same path, but those who want to see him remain on the PGA Tour were not comforted by his reaction on Sunday.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus