Hideki Matsuyama discusses what his Masters win will mean for Japan

Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters win is sure to reverberate around the world for many reasons. The biggest impact, however, may well come in his native Japan.

After his win on Sunday, CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz asked Matsuyama what his win would mean in Japan. Matsuyama’s answer was simple, but meaningful.

“Hopefully I will be a pioneer in this and many other Japanese will follow,” Matsuyama said on CBS.

We may have gotten a hint about how Matsuyama’s win will be regarded by what his caddie did. It’s not hard to imagine Matsuyama’s win inspiring a generation of Japanese golfers that likely would not have been drawn to the sport if not for his success.