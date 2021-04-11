Gesture from Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie goes viral after Masters win

A gesture made by Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie after the golfer’s Masters win on Sunday went viral.

Shota Hayafuji is Matsuyama’s caddie. Matsuyama made a birdie putt on the 18th hole at Augusta National to become the first Japanese player to win a major.

After Hayafuji replaced the pin on the 18th hole, he took off his hat and gave a bow to the green.

A bow on No. 18. pic.twitter.com/h5CHqvJ2eS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 11, 2021

It’s hard not to get the chills after seeing that.

The Masters commands so much respect in the golf world, and Hayafuji clearly recognizes that. To give the respect back to the course shows how much winning the tournament means to him and Matsuyama, well beyond just the money.

What an awesome gesture.