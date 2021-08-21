Video: Hideki Matsuyama hits drive into spectator’s shirt

Hideki Matsuyama managed a shot that he probably couldn’t manage again if he tried on Friday, and not necessarily for a great reason.

Matsuyama competed in the second round of The Northern Trust on Friday, and his opening drive on the tenth hole was well off target. In fact, it managed to go up the shirt of a spectator on the bounce.

A wayward drive into … a guy’s SHIRT?! pic.twitter.com/ggFebWnHT8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2021

The surprised spectator told officials that the ball landed between his legs, hit his leg, and somehow rolled up into his shirt, much to the amusement of the surrounding crowd. It also meant Matsuyama had to go over and mark off where the man’s foot was, as he was allowed to take a drop. The reigning Masters champion was a good sport about it and let the spectator keep the ball, which Matsuyama also autographed.

As rare as this is, it has happened before. Matsuyama would probably be content to avoid it ever happening again.

Matsuyama wound up tied for 25th at the conclusion of the round, shooting 3-under on the round.