Golfer James Hahn has hilarious reaction to PGA Tour’s ridiculous new policy

The PGA Tour revealed on Tuesday that fans will no longer be allowed to needle Bryson DeChambeau with Brooks Koepka-related taunts. There were a variety of reactions to the news, but James Hahn had by far the best.

Hahn, who plays on the PGA Tour, tweeted that he now will not tolerate being confused with fellow golfers Kevin Na, Danny Lee or Sang Moon Bae.

It’s official. Calling Bryson anything but his real name will get you thrown out of a golf tournament. So if any one of you call me Kevin Na, Danny Lee or Sang Moon Bae, we’re gonna have some problems. — James Hahn (@JamesHahnPGA) August 31, 2021

Hahn and all of the golfers he mentioned are of South Korean descent. His wise crack highlights just how ridiculous it is that the PGA has made a rule against fans shouting “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Lee Westwood also got in on the fun with a similar tweet:

I’ve been called Lumpy, Oosty, Clarkey (amongst other names that I can’t mention) on and off for the last 25 yrs!!! And now you bring a rule in! @PGATOUR — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) August 31, 2021

The PGA Tour has set a ridiculous precedent with the new policy. DeChambeau has done everything he can to prop up his ongoing rivalry with Koepka. He was reportedly furious with a fan who heckled him about it following his loss in a 6-hole playoff to Patrick Cantlay at the BMW Championship on Sunday. Had DeChambeau won, the “Brooksie!” chants probably would have been a non-issue.