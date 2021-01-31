Here is what Jim Nantz said about the Patrick Reed situation

Jim Nantz did not call Patrick Reed a cheater, but he did not cast the golfer in the best light following Saturday’s controversy.

Reed was on the 10th hole at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Calif. on Saturday and had questions about whether a ball of his got embedded on his approach shot. Video showed that the ball bounced first. But Reed did not call over a rules official to evaluate the situation before he adjusted his ball to give himself a better lie.

Even if the ball was embedded as Reed and a volunteer believed, the golfer should have checked with an official before doing anything. He did not do that.

As the issue was discussed on the air, CBS announcer Nantz said that the optics were not good.

Jim Nantz saying, "the optics aren't great" in regards to Patrick Reed's supposed embedded ball is as vicious as I've ever heard him. Not a good sign for P Reed. — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) January 30, 2021

Nantz and others on CBS were effectively holding Reed accountable for his actions.

@GOLFonCBS bringing Ken Tackett in right off the bat. Jim Nantz noting that official Brad Fabel was surprised Patrick Reed had already picked up an embedded ball before getting official approval. Nobilo gently asking about that move too. Good start to in-booth official role https://t.co/wh71VOchCr — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) January 30, 2021

Keep in mind that Reed has been involved in similar incidents in the past.

At the 2019 Hero World Challenge, he was seen using practice swings to improve his lie on a ball in the bunker. And at the US Open last year, Reed took some heat for pushing his club into some rough, ostensibly to improve his lie.

Reed’s history suggests that the golfer should no longer receive the benefit of the doubt given the pattern of his actions. The burner account defending him doesn’t help the optics either.