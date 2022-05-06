 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, May 6, 2022

Joe Buck to make unique debut with ESPN

May 6, 2022
by Grey Papke
Joe Buck smiles

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FOX analyst Joe Buck before the NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Buck was at the center of a major shakeup in the NFL broadcast world recently when he left FOX for ESPN. Logically, it would make sense that Buck’s big ESPN debut would come on an NFL telecast, but that will not be the case.

Buck will make his first ESPN appearance on the network’s coverage of the PGA Championship, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Buck will host “Manningcast”-style coverage of the event starting May 19, joined by co-host Michael Collins, known as the “ESPN Caddie.”

ESPN will put a big focus on Buck, making his telecast a key focus of coverage with A-list guests. Buck’s telecast will air for all four days of the event.

The choice to start Buck on golf is surprising for a few reasons. First, ESPN brought him in to cover the NFL. Plus, Buck’s history calling golf is not exactly perfect. The network clearly wants to illustrate that Buck can contribute across multiple sports, and is eager to embrace that.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus