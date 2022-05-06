Joe Buck to make unique debut with ESPN

Joe Buck was at the center of a major shakeup in the NFL broadcast world recently when he left FOX for ESPN. Logically, it would make sense that Buck’s big ESPN debut would come on an NFL telecast, but that will not be the case.

Buck will make his first ESPN appearance on the network’s coverage of the PGA Championship, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Buck will host “Manningcast”-style coverage of the event starting May 19, joined by co-host Michael Collins, known as the “ESPN Caddie.”

ESPN will put a big focus on Buck, making his telecast a key focus of coverage with A-list guests. Buck’s telecast will air for all four days of the event.

The choice to start Buck on golf is surprising for a few reasons. First, ESPN brought him in to cover the NFL. Plus, Buck’s history calling golf is not exactly perfect. The network clearly wants to illustrate that Buck can contribute across multiple sports, and is eager to embrace that.