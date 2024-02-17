Jordan Spieth disqualified from Genesis over scorecard fiasco

A mental mistake on Friday marred Jordan Spieth’s run at the Genesis Invitational held at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

During his second round, Spieth made a bogey on the Palisades course’s par-3 4th hole. Spieth missed the green wide left and ended up whiffing on a 5-foot putt for par. Instead of signing for four strokes on his scorecard, the 3-time major winner accidentally signed for three.

The 30-year-old was disqualified for the infraction. Spieth in an X post held himself accountable for the mistake.

“Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on [the PGA Tour] so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA,” Spieth wrote.

Spieth entered Friday only two strokes behind Patrick Cantlay for the lead at the $20 million event. The world no. 12 golfer started off his second round strong with three birdies over his first seven holes. However, things took a turn on the back nine. Spieth bogeyed thrice before recovering with a birdie on the 17th hole. Spieth ended his run by making double bogey on the 18th.

Spieth had reportedly been feeling unwell earlier during the day.

The disqualification was Spieth’s first over his 263 tournaments played on the PGA Tour.