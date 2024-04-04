Justin Thomas announces big news ahead of the Masters

Justin Thomas announced some big news on Wednesday, a little more than a week ahead of the Masters.

Thomas announced via social media that he and caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay have split.

“While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways,” Thomas wrote in a note shared via social media. “I’m going to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021. The things we’ve been able to accomplish together — the PGA Championship in 2022, The Presidents Cup, The Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences. His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way.

“I know there are great things coming for both of us down the road. I wish him the best of luck and will always count him and his family amongst my friends.”

Mackay, best known for being the longtime caddie of Phil Mickelson, became Thomas’ caddie in 2021. Thomas’ major win in 2022 was the highlight of their time together. But Thomas has struggled since then. The 30-year-old golfer hasn’t won an event since beating Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills in 2022 for the PGA Championship. He failed to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs last season.

Thomas already has a new caddie lined up for the Masters — Matt Minister.

Justin Thomas & Jim “Bones” Mackay are elite in their craft. The split is surprising given the timing for sure. On the bag next week for @JustinThomas34 at @TheMasters will be veteran Matt Minister who was the caddie for @patrick_cantlay when he won the 2021 @TOURChamp. — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) April 3, 2024

Minister previously served as Patrick Cantlay’s caddie.

Now that Mackay is back on the market, maybe it’s time to start thinking about a reunion.