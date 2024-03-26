Phil Mickelson announces big news

Phil Mickelson announced some big news on Tuesday.

Mickelson announced via social media that his brother Tim will be retiring as a caddie. Tim had served as Phil’s caddie since Phil parted ways with Jim “Bones” Mackay in 2017.

“I’ve had some great accomplishments in my career and getting to share them with my brother Tim has been beyond special. I’m very lucky to have had him on the bag for me the past eight years and as my brother for life,” Phil wrote in a post on X.

“So much has changed since he was single and we started working together. He’s found his life partner, Maranda, they’ve had their second son, and hopefully their family will continue to grow. While Tim is retiring from caddying, I’ll always cherish the many great moments we’ve shared on the course and I look forward to many more special moments off the course too.”

Tim was 40 years old and single when he began caddying for Phil in 2017. Tim has since gotten married and had two children.

Prior to serving as Phil’s caddie, Tim was the golf coach at the University of San Diego and then Arizona State University.

The 53-year-old Phil won three events while Tim was his caddie, including the 2021 PGA Championship. During that event, Phil became the oldest player ever to win a major. Tim was also on Phil’s bag amid Phil’s controversial big move away from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.