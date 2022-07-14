 Skip to main content
Look: Justin Thomas wore some interesting pants at British Open

July 14, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Justin Thomas at a PGA tournament

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Thomas walks on the 17th fairway during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas made quite the fashion statement to kick off the 2022 Open Championship.

Thomas drew a lot of attention during the opening round at St. Andrews on Thursday because of his pants, which did not look like traditional golf pants. They were more like joggers, and they even showed some skin.

As you might expect, there were a lot of strong reactions on Twitter.

If Thomas throws a profanity-laced tantrum like the one we saw from him the US Open, those pants might make him difficult to take seriously.

