Look: Justin Thomas wore some interesting pants at British Open
Justin Thomas made quite the fashion statement to kick off the 2022 Open Championship.
Thomas drew a lot of attention during the opening round at St. Andrews on Thursday because of his pants, which did not look like traditional golf pants. They were more like joggers, and they even showed some skin.
Sports fans, what do we think? @JustinThomas34 pic.twitter.com/514EYjsjiu
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 14, 2022
As you might expect, there were a lot of strong reactions on Twitter.
Impossible to pull for Justin Thomas when he looks like he lost his socks, is wearing his younger & smaller brother's pants – and tops it off with green camo on a brown golf course
Impossible
— Donal from Donegal (@GolferOcd) July 14, 2022
Justin Thomas is wearing skinny golf pants
— Theodore Berry (@Syctennistber) July 14, 2022
Is @JustinThomas34 wearing pajama pants?
— Joe Corona (@joecorona_real) July 14, 2022
If Thomas throws a profanity-laced tantrum like the one we saw from him the US Open, those pants might make him difficult to take seriously.