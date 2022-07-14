Look: Justin Thomas wore some interesting pants at British Open

Justin Thomas made quite the fashion statement to kick off the 2022 Open Championship.

Thomas drew a lot of attention during the opening round at St. Andrews on Thursday because of his pants, which did not look like traditional golf pants. They were more like joggers, and they even showed some skin.

As you might expect, there were a lot of strong reactions on Twitter.

Impossible to pull for Justin Thomas when he looks like he lost his socks, is wearing his younger & smaller brother's pants – and tops it off with green camo on a brown golf course Impossible — Donal from Donegal (@GolferOcd) July 14, 2022

Justin Thomas is wearing skinny golf pants — Theodore Berry (@Syctennistber) July 14, 2022

Is @JustinThomas34 wearing pajama pants? — Joe Corona (@joecorona_real) July 14, 2022

If Thomas throws a profanity-laced tantrum like the one we saw from him the US Open, those pants might make him difficult to take seriously.