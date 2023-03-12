Keith Mitchell has great reaction after video of his club slam gets pulled

Keith Mitchell had a great reaction via social media Sunday after a video of him getting angry on the course was removed from Twitter.

Mitchell was on the par-4 fifth hole during the second round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. on Friday. He sliced his tee shot into the water and was immediately upset with his shot. He slammed his club in anger. Meanwhile, an air horn to signal stoppage of play blasted before Mitchell’s ball landed in the water, making for comical timing.

The video had been posted to Twitter but was blocked due to a copyright violation, leading to some complaints about the PGA Tour’s practices. Some thought the Tour was trying to protect its image. But it turns out the video was removed not because of its content, but because the Twitter user who shared the video did not have the rights to do so.

In response, Mitchell showed he was not concerned about his image by posting the video himself.

Personal Foul, *roughing the media rights* (apparently that’s why it was taken down, I was just informed) 250 yard penalty, repeat 3rd shot from point in which ball last crossed planet earth! https://t.co/Sz4UwcNLSe pic.twitter.com/SNKEOdon11 — Keith Mitchell (@K_m_Mitchell) March 12, 2023

“Personal Foul, *roughing the media rights* (apparently that’s why it was taken down, I was just informed) 250 yard penalty, repeat 3rd shot from point in which ball last crossed planet earth!” Mitchell wrote in his tweet.

He’s being a good sport about things.

Mitchell shot a 74 in the second round, which was his worst round of the event. He finished four-under par for the tournament.