Lawyer defends Patrick Reed against Twitter burner speculation

An attorney for Patrick Reed defended the golfer over speculation that Reed or someone close to him is responsible for a Twitter burner account.

Over the weekend, Reed was involved in a controversy on the 10th hole during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Calif. Reed moved his ball, which he believed was embedded, prior to consulting with a tournament official. Many fellow golfers felt Reed did not follow recommended protocol by making the move before talking with an official.

One interesting side story to come out of the controversy had to do with Twitter.

Some noticed that a Twitter account called @usegolffacts tweeted an identical message to one sent from Reed’s account. The tweet defended Reed.

Twitter users have speculated that the account has ties to Reed or is even be run by his wife. The account has over 6,000 followers and has a history of defending Reed and calling out other golfers.

Reed’s attorney sent the following statement to Golf Digest:

“Please be advised that the person who manages Patrick Reed’s Twitter and Instagram accounts does not run the @ use GolfFACTS account.”

That statement does not address whether the @usegolffacts has any ties to Reed, however. The plot thickens …