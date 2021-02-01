Fellow golfers not thinking fondly of Patrick Reed after incident

Patrick Reed may have captured victory at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Calif. on Sunday, but he may not have too much respect from his fellow golfers.

The comments from some fellow golfers were not positive about Reed due to winner’s actions on the 10th hole Saturday. Reed moved a ball he believed to be embedded prior to talking with a rules official.

Xander Schauffele, who finished tied for second at five back, says he would have done things differently from Reed.

“I would wait for an official. He did everything by the book according to the official and everyone stood by there,” Schauffele said.

Schauffele also said the talk about Reed wasn’t great.

“The talk amongst the boys isn’t great, I guess, but he’s protected by the Tour and that’s all that matters, I guess.”

Xander Schauffele weighs in on the Patrick Reed controversy: pic.twitter.com/KHxY7KnJSN — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) January 31, 2021

Reed has had similar incidents in the past, which is why he doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt anymore. Even CBS announcer Jim Nantz came close to calling out Reed.