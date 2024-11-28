LIV Golf hires replacement for CEO Greg Norman

LIV Golf has reportedly found a new CEO.

Former NBA and NHL executive Scott O’Neil has reached an agreement with LIV Golf to replace Greg Norman as the league’s new CEO, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. While the deal has not yet been finalized, a formal announcement could come as soon as next week.

O’Neil became the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013. He oversaw the 76ers and New Jersey Devils as CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment when the firm bought the NBA and NHL franchises.

O’Neil is currently the CEO of amusement park and resort operator Merlin Entertainments. The company announced on Wednesday that O’Neil is stepping down at the end of the year to pursue “another opportunity.”

There have been rumblings for more than two years that Norman could be replaced as CEO of LIV Golf. The league reportedly pursued a different executive for the job in 2022, but Norman has remained in his position since then.

Norman helped launch LIV Golf and quickly became the face of the Saudi-backed league. The 69-year-old recruited some of golf’s biggest names to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV. Norman has been at the center of the trash talk wars between the two leagues.

LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour entered into a merger agreement in June 2023. The leagues have yet to finalize a deal, though Rory McIlroy thinks one recent global development could potentially help.