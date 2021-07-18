Louis Oosthuizen sends classy note after blowing lead at Open Championship

Louis Oosthuizen was the leader at The Open Championship after the first round, second round, and third round. But he couldn’t hold the lead after 54 holes and wound up finishing tied for third, four shots behind the winner, Collin Morikawa.

Even though he blew the lead and lost, Oosthuizen still sent a classy note after the event at Royal St. George’s. Oosthuizen thanked the fans for their support. He also congratulated Morikawa for playing with “class” and “grit.”

Well I do know one thing, the fans at @TheOpen are second (or third) to none. Thank you for the incredible support this week, and congrats to @collin_morikawa who played with class and grit today. Well done mate #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/BZdhY8xFG8 — Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) July 18, 2021

The 38-year-old probably can be classy because he has won The Open Championship in the past. Oosthuizen won it in 2010. He has had runner-up finishes at every other major, and has finished in the top three in three straight majors this season.