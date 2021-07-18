 Skip to main content
Louis Oosthuizen sends classy note after blowing lead at Open Championship

July 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen was the leader at The Open Championship after the first round, second round, and third round. But he couldn’t hold the lead after 54 holes and wound up finishing tied for third, four shots behind the winner, Collin Morikawa.

Even though he blew the lead and lost, Oosthuizen still sent a classy note after the event at Royal St. George’s. Oosthuizen thanked the fans for their support. He also congratulated Morikawa for playing with “class” and “grit.”

The 38-year-old probably can be classy because he has won The Open Championship in the past. Oosthuizen won it in 2010. He has had runner-up finishes at every other major, and has finished in the top three in three straight majors this season.

