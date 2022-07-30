Luke Donald takes shot at Henrik Stenson

Luke Donald took a shot at Henrik Stenson during the week while talking about Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

Donald is in line to be named the captain of Europe’s 2023 Ryder Cup team, according to a report. Though he is not willing to confirm anything yet, Donald did not hesitate to criticize Stenson.

Stenson was removed as Europe’s captain because he decided to join LIV Golf. Donald is hoping to become the replacement captain. He says he won’t pull a Stenson if selected.

“If I got this captaincy I would live up to my word and see it through,” Donald said Thursday via Golfweek. “Let me put it that way. I wouldn’t be doing a Henrik.”

Donald made an attempt to become the captain earlier this year when Stenson was announced. Donald recognized at the time that LIV participation could cause complications. His observation was prescient and could result in him now becoming the captain.

And if he is chosen, he won’t let Europe down like Stenson by leaving for LIV.