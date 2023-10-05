Massive fire breaks out at Ryder Cup venue in Rome

A massive fire erupted on Thursday at the venue where the 2023 Ryder Cup was held.

Photos and videos that went viral on social media showed a huge blaze at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, which is located just outside of Rome, Italy. The fire began and spread in a temporary structure that was built specifically for the Ryder Cup.

Insane footage from Marco Simone today, hopefully no injuries/ casualties #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/f1z333I9Q5 — Conor Nolan (@ConorN11) October 5, 2023

You can see a photo below that shows the grandstand when it was filled with fans during the event:

Grandstand right of the first tee pic.twitter.com/78tyrL1IV5 — Conor Nolan (@ConorN11) October 5, 2023

Fortunately, no one was injured. A spokesperson from Ryder Cup Europe told Sean Zak of GOLF Magazine that the fire was quickly controlled.

Spokesperson from Ryder Cup Europe says the fire was quickly brought under control and did not spread. More importantly, they are reporting that no one was injured in the incident. https://t.co/ece16L57Vf — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) October 5, 2023

Europe defeated the United States 16.5 to 11.5 in an event that featured even more drama than usual.