Massive fire breaks out at Ryder Cup venue in Rome

October 5, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
A structure at the Ryder Cup engulfed in flames

A massive fire erupted on Thursday at the venue where the 2023 Ryder Cup was held.

Photos and videos that went viral on social media showed a huge blaze at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, which is located just outside of Rome, Italy. The fire began and spread in a temporary structure that was built specifically for the Ryder Cup.

You can see a photo below that shows the grandstand when it was filled with fans during the event:

Fortunately, no one was injured. A spokesperson from Ryder Cup Europe told Sean Zak of GOLF Magazine that the fire was quickly controlled.

Europe defeated the United States 16.5 to 11.5 in an event that featured even more drama than usual.

