Matt Fitzpatrick shares most unexpected text he got after US Open

June 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Matt Fitzpatrick tips his hat to the gallery

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Matt Fitzpatrick acknowledges the crowd after winning the 2022 U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed the biggest moment of his young career when he won the US Open on Sunday, and he received plenty of congratulatory phone calls and text messages after. One stuck out above the rest.

Fitzpatrick was a guest on the Barstool Sports “Fore Play” podcast this week. He was asked if anyone he did not expect to reach out to him congratulated him after his win at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The 27-year-old said he got a “well done” text message from Michael Jordan.

You can see Fitzpatrick talking about the text below, but beware that the clip contains inappropriate language.

Fitzpatrick noted that he is a member at Jordan’s golf club, The Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Fla. The club opened less than three years ago and has extremely low membership, so Fitzpatrick probably met or at least spoke with Jordan before he joined. Still, there is something special about getting a congratulatory text from one of the greatest athletes of all time.

We know Fitzpatrick got a great shoutout from one of golf’s biggest names on Sunday, but you can understand why the Jordan text was the first to come to mind.

