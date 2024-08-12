 Skip to main content
Matt Kuchar facing immense backlash for controversial move

August 11, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Matt Kuchar looking on

Apr 25, 2024; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matt Kuchar waits his turn on the 16th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour golfer Matt Kuchar did not win himself many fans this weekend with his recent move at the Wyndham Championship.

On Sunday, Kuchar had a total score of -11 heading into his final hole at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The 46-year-old hit into tournament leader Aaron Rai’s group as the latter was making the winning approach on the par-5 18th hole. Given that Kuchar was several strokes off the lead, that in itself already irked a few spectators online.

But what made things worse was that Kuchar decided to mark his ball after one stroke and postponed finishing the last hole due to darkness. He was the only golfer who didn’t finish, meaning tournament staff will have to remain on hand until Monday morning just for Kuchar to finish half a hole.

Several fans on X hammered Kuchar for making what some called a “selfish” move.

While Kuchar’s result on the final hole could alter the purse he takes home, a few pointed out how inconsequential the move was considering the golfer’s career earnings.

Kuchar entered Sunday as the solo leader. He needed to win the tournament in order to make the FedExCup Playoffs.

The Florida native had been the only golfer to have played in every FedExCup Playoffs since its inception in 2007. Perhaps he was trying to prolong the inevitable end of his historic streak.

It’s not the first time Kuchar has gotten criticized for a polarizing decision. He got into a dispute back in 2019 over how much he paid his caddie after winning a tournament.

Matt Kuchar
