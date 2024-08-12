Matt Kuchar facing immense backlash for controversial move

PGA Tour golfer Matt Kuchar did not win himself many fans this weekend with his recent move at the Wyndham Championship.

On Sunday, Kuchar had a total score of -11 heading into his final hole at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The 46-year-old hit into tournament leader Aaron Rai’s group as the latter was making the winning approach on the par-5 18th hole. Given that Kuchar was several strokes off the lead, that in itself already irked a few spectators online.

But what made things worse was that Kuchar decided to mark his ball after one stroke and postponed finishing the last hole due to darkness. He was the only golfer who didn’t finish, meaning tournament staff will have to remain on hand until Monday morning just for Kuchar to finish half a hole.

Several fans on X hammered Kuchar for making what some called a “selfish” move.

if matt kuchar goes out tomorrow to play half of a hole he owes everyone involved in the morning his entire pay check — Matt Gannon (@matt_gannon_) August 12, 2024

Matt Kuchar pulling off a crazy selfish move. While not in contention, he has chosen to not finish 18 due to darkness. Just him. So tons of staff and crew have to come back for just him to finish half a golf hole. Oh Kuch, never change. pic.twitter.com/M7V0DEEdsm — Rick Golfs (@Top100Rick) August 12, 2024

in case you aren’t watching the golf: matt kuchar, who is T-12 and has no shot of making the playoffs and no shot of winning this tournament, just marked his ball in 18 fairway due to darkness while his group finished & will now come back to play a half-hole ALONE tomorrow. — kyle robbins (@kylerrobbins) August 12, 2024

While Kuchar’s result on the final hole could alter the purse he takes home, a few pointed out how inconsequential the move was considering the golfer’s career earnings.

The difference between a 10-way for 12th and a seven-way tie for 21st is ~$58,000. Matt Kuchar has made $59.8 million in his career. Cannot believe I'm typing any of these words. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) August 12, 2024

Matt Kuchar is about to cross the $60M mark in career earnings on the PGA Tour alone. He's not going to make the FedExCup playoffs regardless of what happens. This is just insane behavior. — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) August 12, 2024

Kuchar entered Sunday as the solo leader. He needed to win the tournament in order to make the FedExCup Playoffs.

The Florida native had been the only golfer to have played in every FedExCup Playoffs since its inception in 2007. Perhaps he was trying to prolong the inevitable end of his historic streak.

It’s not the first time Kuchar has gotten criticized for a polarizing decision. He got into a dispute back in 2019 over how much he paid his caddie after winning a tournament.