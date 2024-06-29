Nelly Korda withdraws from golf event due to bizarre reason

Nelly Korda, the World No. 1-ranked golfer, was forced to withdraw from the Ladies European Tour event in England next week after being bitten by a dog.

The 25-year-old Korda made the announcement via Instagram on Friday.

“I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week’s Ladies European Tour tournament in London,” Korda said in the statement. “On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.

“I apologize to the LET, the sponsors, and my fans for my absence. Thank you for understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course soon.”

A year ago, Korda won the 54-hole LET Aramco Team Series tournament just outside of London — her third career LET victory.

Korda didn’t offer further details about the dog bite — where she was bitten or the severity — nor did she reveal when she planned to return. But she has a built-in week off as the LPGA Tour will take a break following the Dow Championship in Midland, Michigan.

Tournament play will continue on July 11-14 in Evian-les-Bains, France for the Amundi Evian Championship. Assuming her injury isn’t long-term and there are no setbacks, Korda may be able to return for that event.