Padraig Harrington had funny reason for disliking Packers tribute at Ryder Cup

The 2021 Ryder Cup is being held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, and the European team is trying everything it can to win over some fans ahead of the big event. Their latest tactic made Padraig Harrington a bit uncomfortable.

European golfers arrived at their practice round on Wednesday wearing cheeseheads. That, of course, was a tribute to the Green Bay Packers.

Harrington said wearing the cheesehead was tough for him. Why? The Irishman is a big New England Patriots fans.

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington said he's a big Patriots fan, so it was hard at first for him to buy into the team paying tribute to the Packers today at Whistling Straits (team wore their colors and gave out cheeseheads). — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 23, 2021

The U.S. has lost nine of the last 12 Ryder Cup tournaments, so they certainly need the home fans on their side. They may have to find a way to one-up the European team’s tribute to the Packers. More importantly, they need to avoid some of the chemistry issues that have plagued them in past years.