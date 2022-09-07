Pat Perez’s wife throws shade at Schauffele, Cantlay in Instagram comment

Pat Perez’s wife Ashley threw some shade at a few other golfers via Instagram on Tuesday.

Patrick Cantlay’s fiancee Nikki Guidish shared some photos on Instagram over the weekend from a vacation in Napa, Calif. that they’re spending with Xander and Maya Schauffele.

Golf.com shared on their Instagram account one of the photos of the foursome together. According to Golf.com, Ashley Perez threw some shade at the foursome in a comment on the photo.

“I’m sorry. That doesn’t look like fun…. At all,” she wrote in a since-deleted comment.

The comment may make some sense.

There is a rivalry growing between golfers who left for LIV (like Perez) and those who have remained on the PGA Tour (like Cantlay and Schauffele). Perez was one of the most vocal golfers who left for LIV. He and Ashley have not at all been shy about leaving for the big pay day.

Ashley and Pat come across as more of a Las Vegas club/rock-and-roll concert for fun rather than wine tasting in Napa type of couple. But to each their own.