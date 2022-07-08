Look: LIV provides golfers with incredible private airplane

Several of the top golfers in the world have left the PGA Tour to sign with the new LIV Golf series, and there is one primary reason they all made the jump — money. The Saudi-backed league has seemingly endless financial backing. There may be no better example of that than the private jet LIV has provided for its players.

A video that surfaced on social media this week showed the inside of the plane LIV golfers and their families have been using to travel the world. If not for the windows, you would probably think they were inside some sort of exclusive nightclub.

In case you are wondering, that was Pat Perez strutting around like he was on his own planet enjoying Queen’s “We Are the Champions.” Dustin Johnson was the person who walked in front of Perez.

Perez has perhaps been most outspoken when it comes to admitting he followed the money. The 46-year-old wore a button-down shirt with dollar bills all over it to the LIV Golf pro-am party in Oregon last week. He just earned $900,000 by tying for 29th place in the most recent LIV event.

We have seen some PGA Tour players blast their peers for the way they went about joining LIV Golf, but Perez and others don’t seem to care. Now that you have seen the inside of their private plane, you probably have a better understanding of why that is.

H/T Outkick