Patrick Cantlay shares why no-cut golf is a good thing

It’s amazing how quickly those on the PGA Tour have done a 180 regarding cuts in tournament golf.

The PGA Tour has made some changes to designated events. In 2024, for their designated events, they are planning to have fewer players and no cuts.

The Tour’s decision led to some ridicule from LIV Golf and its members, who were criticized last year over their no-cut format.

Patrick Cantlay is a former World No. 1-ranked golfer and stands to benefit greatly from the new PGA Tour rules that reward top players. On Wednesday, he shared one of the positives of the no-cut format for certain events.

Patrick Cantlay on the advantage of no cut: "The biggest advantage is locking the stars that play those events into 4 days. If you're a little kid that can only go on Sunday and Tiger Woods is in the event, you can go watch him. Rory? You can go watch him. That's powerful." pic.twitter.com/KMGW9rt7se — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) March 1, 2023

“The biggest advantage is locking the stars that play those events into four days. If you’re a little kid that can only go on Sunday and Tiger Woods is in the event, you can go watch him. Rory? You can go watch him. That’s powerful,” Cantlay said from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, via Dylan Dethier.

Sure, that’s nice for the fans and sponsors, but it takes away from the competition of the game. That’s something everyone seemed to be in agreement with previously. At the least, many PGA Tour golfers seem to be rationalizing their change in heart.