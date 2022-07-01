Patrick Reed shares his 2 problems with the PGA Tour

Patrick Reed says that he has resigned from the PGA Tour in order to play in LIV Golf events. On Thursday, Reed spoke with the media ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Portland event at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon. The 31-year-old golfer talked about why he left the PGA Tour.

Reed said two factors contributed to his decision to leave. One is that the PGA Tour schedule was too demanding.

So Patrick Reed claims the reason for the move to LIV is he felt he was forced to play too much on the PGA tour. Over his career he avgd 30.5 tournaments a season. JT, Rory, and Rahm avg is 24! He chooses to play almost more than anyone! — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) June 29, 2022

Another factor for Reed was the staggered tee times on the PGA Tour compared to the shotgun starts for LIV events.

Patrick Reed's beef with tee-time waves is REAL. When asked about his decision to join LIV, he said he views the shotgun as a better way of determining the best player that week because everyone's on the course at the same time. pic.twitter.com/Akx4dIrt0Q — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) June 28, 2022

In shotgun starts, all the golfers begin playing at the same time, just on different holes.

Many of the golfers who have left the PGA Tour for LIV have mentioned the more favorable schedule as a big reason for their move. The big bucks that have been thrown their way, of course, have also been very appealing.

Reed has nine career PGA Tour wins, including his 2018 win at the Masters.