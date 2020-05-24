Peyton Manning hilariously explains why he didn’t wear red with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is famous for wearing red on Sundays, and he did so during Sunday’s “The Match” charity game. His partner, Peyton Manning, did not.

Manning, it turns out, had a good reason to avoid the black and red look. He said during an interview that he was asked if he wanted to match with Woods, but declined for a simple reason: he couldn’t be seen wearing Georgia colors.

Peyton Manning on refusing to wear red and black to match Tiger Woods at #TheMatch: "I'm not gonna let Kirby Smart get a picture of me in red and black for their social media accounts." — David Ubben (@davidubben) May 24, 2020

Manning, of course, is one of the most famous alumni of Tennessee, an SEC rival. No chance is he going to be caught on national television in Georgia’s black and red.

The former Colts and Broncos quarterback has delivered some of the more memorable lines of the match. This is just another.