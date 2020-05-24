Peyton Manning jokes that he should have had Bill Belichick as caddie

Part of Peyton Manning’s strategy heading into “The Match” was to talk as much trash about Tom Brady as possible, and the two-time Super Bowl champion remained committed to that approach as the players were warming up on Sunday.

During a brief interview with Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports, Manning joked that he should have asked Bill Belichick to caddie for him during the match to get inside Brady’s head.

Peyton Manning talking about who he'd have as his caddie: "Do you bring Eli? You could do that. Do you bring Nick Foles? Maybe." Brady: "That's a cheap shot" Peyton picked Bill Belichick. Gotta love the Brady/Manning rivalry pic.twitter.com/uxIVuxKI7X — Lifelong TOMpa Bay Buccaneers fan (@FTBeard1) May 24, 2020

Manning also joked that he could have brought former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, and Brady snapped his head around and said that was a “cheap shot” from Peyton. Foles, of course, was the Eagles’ quarterback when Philly defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Manning mentioned Rob Gronkowski, too

As expected, Brady didn’t just sit there and take it. He fired back by saying he was impressed with the way Manning looked in the rain considering he was a “dome quarterback” during his NFL career.

Brady said he's impressed Manning looks good in the rain, "He's more of a dome quarterback." pic.twitter.com/RniJTqM5kZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2020

Manning has already taken some hilarious shots at Brady in the buildup to “The Match,” and there are sure to be plenty more during the 18-hole event.