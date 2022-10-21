PGA Tour fighting back against rival LIV Golf with new federal lawsuit

The PGA Tour is fighting back against rival league LIV Golf with a new federal lawsuit.

The PGA Tour filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan. According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, the PGA Tour is trying to probe the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, the person who governs the fund. The fund is reportedly worth $500 billion and has provided financial backing for LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour’s attorneys are seeking to have Al-Rumayyan deposed as part of a separate federal lawsuit in California. The motion to compel would also make the Saudi fund release documents as part of discovery.

In essence, the PGA Tour is trying to fight back legally and make life uncomfortable for LIV. They filed a lawsuit against LIV in late September, accusing the rival league of interfering with its players.

LIV Golf has attracted and successfully signed many PGA Tour members with large financial offers.

11 LIV golfers previously filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Eight of the golfers dropped out of the suit once LIV joined in. Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein are the only remaining golfers in that lawsuit.