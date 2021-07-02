Phil Mickelson to boycott Rocket Mortgage Classic over gambling story

Phil Mickelson is playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit for the first time this year, and it will apparently be his last.

During a weather delay in the first round of the tournament on Thursday, Mickelson took to Twitter to bash Robert Snell of The Detroit News for a story Snell published that involved the six-time major champion. The story was about a Michigan bookie with possible mob ties, named Don DeSeranno, who testified in the 2007 racketeering trial of Detroit-area organized crime leader Jack Giacalone.

Mickelson wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing in the story or the trial, but one of the things prosectors questioned DeSerrano about was owing Mickelson $500,000 for a wager. DeSerrano was asked if he “cheated” Mickelson, to which he admitted he “couldn’t pay him.”

Mickelson ripped Snell for the story.

Took place 23 years ago. Had I not come here to Detroit it wouldn’t have ran.

My mistake making the effort to be here and have my foundation look into ways to help the local community. Didn’t even think of the opportunistic Rob Snells in the area would try and take advantage — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 1, 2021

Mickelson said after his round on Thursday — a three-under 69 — that he likely will not play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic again.

“I don’t see me coming back,” Mickelson said, via Dave Shedoski of Golf Digest. “Not that I don’t love the people here and they haven’t been great, but not with that type of … thing happening.”

Mickelson’s reaction to the story has caused it to blow up. He tweeted about it again on Friday morning and called it a “smear attempt.”

Not exactly. It was 23 year old material they got transcripts on 3 years ago and ran it this week. More a smear attempt and they (and fellow media) don’t like being held accountable for their opportunistic and irresponsible behavior. kinda funny actually. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 2, 2021

There have been stories for years about Mickelson’s link to gambling rings. He was also involved in an insider trading case with Las Vegas gambling guru Billy Walters, though Mickelson has never been charged with any crime.

Mickelson’s attorney, Glenn Cohen, said Wednesday that there is nothing factually inaccurate in Snell’s story. The gripe is that the only reason to publish it was to “embarrass Phil.”