Friday, July 2, 2021

Phil Mickelson to boycott Rocket Mortgage Classic over gambling story

July 2, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit for the first time this year, and it will apparently be his last.

During a weather delay in the first round of the tournament on Thursday, Mickelson took to Twitter to bash Robert Snell of The Detroit News for a story Snell published that involved the six-time major champion. The story was about a Michigan bookie with possible mob ties, named Don DeSeranno, who testified in the 2007 racketeering trial of Detroit-area organized crime leader Jack Giacalone.

Mickelson wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing in the story or the trial, but one of the things prosectors questioned DeSerrano about was owing Mickelson $500,000 for a wager. DeSerrano was asked if he “cheated” Mickelson, to which he admitted he “couldn’t pay him.”

Mickelson ripped Snell for the story.

Mickelson said after his round on Thursday — a three-under 69 — that he likely will not play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic again.

“I don’t see me coming back,” Mickelson said, via Dave Shedoski of Golf Digest. “Not that I don’t love the people here and they haven’t been great, but not with that type of … thing happening.”

Mickelson’s reaction to the story has caused it to blow up. He tweeted about it again on Friday morning and called it a “smear attempt.”

There have been stories for years about Mickelson’s link to gambling rings. He was also involved in an insider trading case with Las Vegas gambling guru Billy Walters, though Mickelson has never been charged with any crime.

Mickelson’s attorney, Glenn Cohen, said Wednesday that there is nothing factually inaccurate in Snell’s story. The gripe is that the only reason to publish it was to “embarrass Phil.”

