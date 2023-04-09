Phil Mickelson makes history with final round at Masters

Phil Mickelson has been criticized for not playing his best golf since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV, but he proved on Sunday and all weekend that he still can be a factor in majors.

Mickelson made the cut at the Masters at four-under par through two rounds. He shot a three-over 75 in the third round, moving him down the leaderboard. But then Lefty put it all together for the final round.

Mickelson was on fire during the Masters on Sunday at Augusta National. He picked up three birdies on the front nine, and then he played exceptional golf on the back nine. He birdied 12, 13, 15, 17 and 18 to close out his round at -7.

Mickelson’s final round 65 was the best final round score of his Masters career. It also is the lowest round ever for a golfer 50-or-older at the Masters.

Phil Mickelson's final round 65 is the lowest score in any Masters round by a player 50 and older. #themasters pic.twitter.com/sD4h8bti3e — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 9, 2023

That’s a nice piece of history for the 52-year-old golfer.

Mickelson surprised everyone when he won the PGA Championship in 2021 to become the oldest major winner ever. He was 50 at the time. His excellent finish at Augusta National showed that the six-time major winner still should not be dismissed.

At the time he finished his final round, Mickelson was the leader in the clubhouse.