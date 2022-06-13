 Skip to main content
Phil Mickelson addressed LIV criticism in awkward press conference

June 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
May 22, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Phil Mickelson reacts on the first green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson spoke with reporters on Monday in advance of the US Open, and the six-time major champion faced a barrage of questions about his decision to sign with the LIV Golf league. He did not exactly handle them with poise.

Mickelson told reporters he has heard a lot of strong opinions about his affiliation with the LIV series and that he respects all of them. He was asked more than once about the letter 9/11 families wrote accusing him of being a “partner” with the Saudi Arabian government. He became irritated with one question and basically told the reporter to get to the point.

Mickelson, who is known for his quirky sense of humor, seemed noticeably uncomfortable. You can hear some more of his comments below:

Mickelson drew negative attention earlier this year when he blasted the PGA Tour. He acknowledged that he is willing to work with some “scary motherf—-ers” in Saudi Arabia because he is so disgusted with the Tour. Mickelson received so much backlash that he had to step away from golf and skip the Masters. He has since officially signed with LIV.

Golfers who have signed with the LIV series are permitted to play in the US Open, as it is governed by the USGA and not the PGA Tour. There will be a definite “us vs. them” mentality for some people at The Country Club in Brookline this week.

