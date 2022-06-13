Phil Mickelson addressed LIV criticism in awkward press conference

Phil Mickelson spoke with reporters on Monday in advance of the US Open, and the six-time major champion faced a barrage of questions about his decision to sign with the LIV Golf league. He did not exactly handle them with poise.

Mickelson told reporters he has heard a lot of strong opinions about his affiliation with the LIV series and that he respects all of them. He was asked more than once about the letter 9/11 families wrote accusing him of being a “partner” with the Saudi Arabian government. He became irritated with one question and basically told the reporter to get to the point.

Phil Mickelson says he has "deep empathy" for people who lost loved ones on 9/11. This comes after a coalition of families and survivors of 9/11 sent a scathing letter to Mickelson and other American golfers over their decision to compete in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. pic.twitter.com/iwG099tZFK — The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2022

Mickelson, who is known for his quirky sense of humor, seemed noticeably uncomfortable. You can hear some more of his comments below:

🗣️ "I know that many people have strong opinions and emotions about my choice." Phil Mickelson says he 'respects and understands' the reaction to the news that he will play in the LIV Golf Series.pic.twitter.com/JkyItA1K5f — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 13, 2022

Mickelson drew negative attention earlier this year when he blasted the PGA Tour. He acknowledged that he is willing to work with some “scary motherf—-ers” in Saudi Arabia because he is so disgusted with the Tour. Mickelson received so much backlash that he had to step away from golf and skip the Masters. He has since officially signed with LIV.

Golfers who have signed with the LIV series are permitted to play in the US Open, as it is governed by the USGA and not the PGA Tour. There will be a definite “us vs. them” mentality for some people at The Country Club in Brookline this week.