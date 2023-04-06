 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 6, 2023

Reason Kevin Na withdrew from Masters revealed

April 6, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Kevin Na looking ahead

January 14, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Kevin Na prepares for his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Na has played well at the Masters over the past three years, but his run at a green jacket came to a very quick end this year.

Na withdrew from the 2023 Masters after playing just nine holes on Thursday. The tournament announced that Na was dealing with an undisclosed illness.

Na, who signed with LIV Golf last year, struggled through the front nine at Augusta. He had four bogeys and a double-bogey, though he was able to mix in two birdies. He was at 4-over on the day when he called it quits. The 39-year-old looked like he was either injured, unwell, miserable, or all three.

Na is an emotional player who has had some unprecedented blow-ups on the course. He has also drawn criticism from fans and peers for his slow play. Many people accused him of taking up a spot in the Masters field and then withdrawing because he played poorly, but apparently he had some sort of illness.

Some felt Na could be a potential dark house at the Masters this year. His last three finishes at Augusta were T14, T12 and T13.

Article Tags

2023 MastersKevin Na
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus