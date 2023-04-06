Reason Kevin Na withdrew from Masters revealed

Kevin Na has played well at the Masters over the past three years, but his run at a green jacket came to a very quick end this year.

Na withdrew from the 2023 Masters after playing just nine holes on Thursday. The tournament announced that Na was dealing with an undisclosed illness.

Due to illness, @kevinna915 has officially withdrawn from @TheMasters Tournament after completing nine holes of his first round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2023

Na, who signed with LIV Golf last year, struggled through the front nine at Augusta. He had four bogeys and a double-bogey, though he was able to mix in two birdies. He was at 4-over on the day when he called it quits. The 39-year-old looked like he was either injured, unwell, miserable, or all three.

Why is Kevin Na so sad? pic.twitter.com/fa8EPkaxXj — Meg Adkins (@megadkins_TFE) April 6, 2023

Na is an emotional player who has had some unprecedented blow-ups on the course. He has also drawn criticism from fans and peers for his slow play. Many people accused him of taking up a spot in the Masters field and then withdrawing because he played poorly, but apparently he had some sort of illness.

Some felt Na could be a potential dark house at the Masters this year. His last three finishes at Augusta were T14, T12 and T13.